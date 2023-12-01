Tottenham ready to move for England ace available for cut-price £15.5m

So far, so very good for Ange Postecoglou and his Tottenham Hotspur side.

It just shows how quickly supporter expectation changes that, after a stunning start to life in the Premier League, a couple of poor results – clearly down to Spurs’ injury crisis – and there appears to be a whiff of disappointment in the air.

It’s so tight at the top of the Premier League, that the order of the top five could change multiple times during any given weekend depending on results.

Tottenham may now be fifth in the table, but the fact remains that they’re only four points away from north London rivals, Arsenal, who sit proudly at the summit of the English top-flight.

As long as their blip doesn’t turn into a full-blown crisis, once their injured stars begin to return, so their fortunes should turnaround once more.

Not to mention that it’s just a month until the start of the January transfer window, and according to Calciomercato, it seems that Spurs are going to bag themselves a bargain.

The outlet note that England U21 ace, Samuel Iling-Junior’s price has been reduced by Juventus to just €18m/£15.5m.

Apparently, Tottenham are interested in bringing him back to London, meaning he’d be plying his trade just five miles from where he was born in Islington.

The chance of going ‘home’ will surely appeal to a player that hasn’t really made his mark in Serie A this season.