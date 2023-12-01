Video: Hamburg score one of the worst own goals of all time

The Hamburg goalkeeper produced a bizarre own goal during a Bundesliga 2 clash with St Pauli on Friday.

Currently, three points off the top of Germany’s second division, Hamburg came up against bitter rivals and first in the table, St Pauli.

The away side got off to an awful start when they conceded after just 15 minutes but it then got a lot worse.

While trying to play out from the back, goalkeeper Heuer Fernandes, drilled the ball into the roof of his net from one yard out after a panicky moment.

One of the greatest own goals you’ll ever see has just been scored in the St Pauli v HSV game. pic.twitter.com/OeQY2B2NBq — HLTCO (@HLTCO) December 1, 2023

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.