West Ham has reportedly set their sights on versatile Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who claims that the club have already initiated inquiries about the 21-year-old’s availability and are ‘considering’ to make an attempt for him in January..

“West Ham – who already asked for info about Ian Maatsen – are considering to make an attempt for him in January.

This season, the LB has played just 106 minutes in the Premier League with Chelsea so far.”

Maatsen is a primarily a left-back but can play as a winger as well as a midfielder. The 21-year-old has made 7 appearances for the first-team so far in the Premier League, all from the bench while he has started both their games in the Caraboa Cup.

West Ham who sold Declan Rice to Arsenal for a fee close to £105m in the summer have the money to bolster their squad.

Despite a mixed Premier League campaign last season, Moyes led the club to UEFA Europa Conference League success and seeks a stronger finish this term, eyeing reinforcements like Maatsen to bolster the team.

