The Hammers are reportedly keeping an eye on Crystal Palace striker Odssone Edouard with Pablo Fornals rumoured to be leaving.

Since losing their captain Declan Rice in the summer, David Moyes’ side has not seemed to struggle like many anticipated they would.

The £105m that they received from Arsenal was wisely spent on a midfield rebuild with James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez joining the London club.

Alongside Lucas Paqueta, the three make up a formidable midfield but where they are lacking is in their forward line.

With Michail Antonio currently sidelined with an injury, West Ham have struggled to consistently find the back of the net, although Tomas Soucek has popped up with some crucial goals recently.

According to Football Transfers, West Ham is exploring a move for Crystal Palace striker, Edouard, in the January transfer window.

The Frenchman has bagged five goals so far this season and is currently under contract for another two years.

Football Transfers has also revealed that Fornals could leave the club as the Hammers are willing to offload him next month.

Currently competing in both European and domestic competitions, added strength in depth will be crucial for the London club this season with a striker the main priority.