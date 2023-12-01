“Worst coach I have ever had” – Mario Balotelli aims brutal dig at former manager

Mario Balotelli has aimed a brutal dig at former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

Balotelli labelled Brendan Rodgers as the “worst coach” he ever had. Despite appreciating his renowned training methods, the Italian criticised their personal relationship during his short spell at Anfield.

Rodgers signed Balotelli in 2014 after having sold Luis Suarez but he struggled. He scored just one goal in 16 Premier League appearances and only managed four goals in 28 games across all competitions. Liverpool ended up loaning the striker back to Milan before eventually joining Nice on a free transfer in 2016.

Speaking to TVPlay, Balotelli said (via The Mirror):

“Brendan Rodgers is the worst coach I have ever had. He was number one as far as training sessions were concerned, what with keeping possession of the ball and the small-sided games. But as a person he was a disaster.”

Balotelli’s rollercoaster career has seen him play for 12 different clubs so far but it has been marred by inconsistency and attitude issues.

Despite his undeniable potential, his lack of seriousness hindered him from reaching his peak.