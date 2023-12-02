Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

The Belgian winger is highly rated around Europe and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class attacker. He has attracted the attention of Premier League side Brentford as well.

Football Insider claims that Tottenham will push for a January move for the 20-year-old.

Bakayoko has established himself as a key player for PSV and he has been outstanding for them so far this season. The talented young Belgian has picked up four goals and 12 assists across 23 games.

Tottenham could certainly use someone like him in their attack right now, especially with players like Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison and sidelined with injuries.

Bakayoko will add more cutting edge in the final third and he should prove to be a quality, long-term addition as well. The Belgian is still only 20 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

Ange Postecoglou could help him fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons. If Tottenham can get the deal done in January, it could prove to be a superb investment for them in the long run.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player and he is likely to be tempted to join a club like Tottenham.

The North London outfit will look to return to the Champions League at the end of this season and signing the right players in January will help them improve. Bakayoko could transform them in the final third with his pace and trickery. He could prove to be a game-changer for them during the second half of the season.