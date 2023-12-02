VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has been linked with the move away from the club and his representatives are confident of sealing a Premier League move in January.

A report from 90 Min claims that clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United have been alerted to the striker’s availability and his representatives have been in contact with the Premier League clubs regarding a potential move.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners decide to make a move for Guirassy in the coming weeks. They could certainly use more depth in the attacking department. Gabriel Jesus has been a quality signing for them but he is not a prolific goalscorer. Guirassy could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack. He has 16 goals across all competitions this season and the striker would be available for a fee of around £15.2 million.

He has a £15.2 million release clause in his contract and clubs will be able to sign him for a nominal fee in January.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to add more attacking depth to the side as well. Rasmus Hojlund is still quite young and he is getting used to English football. He will need time to showcase his qualities consistently.

Guirassy is a proven goal scorer in the Bundesliga and he could take over the goalscoring responsibility at Old Trafford in the short term. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs decide to trigger his release clause in the coming weeks.