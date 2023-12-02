29-year-old playmaker on Liverpool radar, Jurgen Klopp a long-term admirer

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has been linked with a move away from the Italian club.

A report from Calciomercato.It claims that Inter Milan are keen on signing the midfielder and they could face competition from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Apparently, the 29-year-old is on the radar of the Premier League club and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains a long-term admirer.

The Polish international was linked with the move to Liverpool a few seasons ago before he joined Napoli. He has proven himself to be a reliable performer for the Italian club and he helped them win the league title last season. Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Zielinski would be a quality acquisition.

The 29-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he has the experience and quality to succeed at the top club as well. He will add creativity, control and technical attributes in the middle of the park for Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara is currently sidelined with a long-term injury and Zielinski could be a quality alternative if he joins the club. It remains to be seen whether the player is prepared to join Liverpool in the coming months.

His contract with Napoli ends in the summer of 2024 and the Italian outfit might be open to selling him for a nominal price in January so that they can avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.