Arsenal 1 – 0 Wolves: Bukayo Saka finishes off magical Gunners move (video)

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have taken an early lead during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Gunners, who are looking to take the top spot in the table, have taken a huge step toward doing just that.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus linked up brilliantly just minutes after kick-off with the England international beating opposition goalkeeper Jose Sa superbly.

Check out the moment Arsenal’s number seven opened the game’s scoring below.

Pictures from +Foot Direct.

 

 

