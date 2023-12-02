Arsenal are rampant at home against Wolves during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match.

The Gunners wasted no time opening the scoring with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus teaming up expertly before the England international beat Jose Sa from close range.

And racing to double their advantage, the home team has left onlookers speechless following a truly superb team move.

Check out the moment captain Martin Odegaard finished off an excellent piece of play by full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Pictures from +Foot Direct.