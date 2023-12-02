Matheus Cunha has pulled one back against Arsenal during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League at the Emirates.

Trailing 2-0 for the majority of the match after Bukayo Saka opened the scoring before Martin Odegaard doubled the Londoners’ advantage, Wolves were in desperate need of a moment of magic.

Striker Cunha, although late in the game, managed to give the away side a glimmer of hope after the Brazilian scored with four minutes of normal time left to play.

GOAL 2-1 WOLVES They pull one back vs Arsenal! Goal from Cunha! pic.twitter.com/y4HHzKlTnH — LFCMinick (@LFCMinick) December 2, 2023

Pictures from BeIN Sports.