Arsenal 2 – 1 Wolves: Matheus Cunha scores 86th-minute goal (video)

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Matheus Cunha has pulled one back against Arsenal during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League at the Emirates.

Trailing 2-0 for the majority of the match after Bukayo Saka opened the scoring before Martin Odegaard doubled the Londoners’ advantage, Wolves were in desperate need of a moment of magic.

Striker Cunha, although late in the game, managed to give the away side a glimmer of hope after the Brazilian scored with four minutes of normal time left to play.

Pictures from BeIN Sports.

