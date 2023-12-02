Arsenal have been very proactive when it comes to tying down their key players to new long-term contracts.

They have recently agreed new deals with players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard. It seems that they are now looking to secure the futures of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as per 90 Min.

White has a contract with them until the summer of 2026 and Arsenal have opened contract talks with the player. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the England international to sign a new contract with them soon. White has been a key player for them and he is versatile enough to operate as a fullback as well as the central defender. He is an important member of the first-team squad and it makes sense that the Gunners are looking to keep him at the club for as long as possible.

Similarly, Tomiyasu is a valuable first-team member for Arsenal and he is versatile enough to operate in several roles as well. The Japanese international has a contract with Arsenal until 2025 he will probably seek gametime assurances before committing his future to the club.

He has struggled for regular game time at Arsenal and a player of his quality will want to play more often. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can provide him with the assurances he needs.

The Arsenal fans will certainly be hoping that the duo will commit to the cause and extend their stay at the club soon.