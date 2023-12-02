Arsenal set to let 31-year-old midfielder leave on free transfer

Arsenal are reportedly considering allowing Jorginho to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Joining from rivals Chelsea on last January’s deadline day, Jorginho, 31, who cost just £12 million (Sky Sports), was viewed as a shrewd short-term midfield signing.

However, following the impactful acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer, as well as Kai Havertz’s new playmaking role, Mikel Arteta has been forced to reduce Jorginho’s playing time.

Starting in just four Premier League games this season, the Italian, who is now far from a regular, is reportedly set to leave the Emirates next summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Arsenal and the 31-year-old are both ‘leaning toward an exit’.

The former Chelsea man, who has never hidden his desire to play in Italy again, is expected to return to Serie A before he considers retirement. Clubs, including Napoli, have been heavily linked in the past, although it is unknown if President Aurelio De Laurentiis remains interested in his former midfielder.

During his time with Arsenal, Jorginho, who has a one-year contract extension option included in his deal, has scored one and assisted one in 32 games in all competitions.