Athletic Club talent, Nico Williams, is one of the brightest young talents in La Liga, and the 21-year-old has only recently signed a new deal with Los Leones.

However, that is believed to have been secured only to ensure that Athletic get the best possible financial outcome should Williams move on either in January or next summer.

Before the new deal was announced, clubs would’ve had the option to speak with the player from January 1, offering Athletic a small, token amount to hire him early in the new year, or bagging him for free in the summer.

Whilst there’s no word at this stage suggesting that the player does want to leave Bilbao, his club are safeguarded either way.

Mundo Deportivo note that his new release clause has been set at a reasonable €50m/£43m, which would rule admirers Barcelona out, given that they’re still struggling with their own financial problems.

A freebie in June would’ve been a different story entirely, but with the club prioritising the hire of Joao Felix and others, the Williams deal is one that’s destined not to happen.

The news that the player could still be available for a fee well within the reach of most clubs might well pique Aston Villa’s interest again.

As Birmingham Live report, the Midlands-based outfit have long been linked with Nico Williams, and his pace and power is sure to be right at home in an Unai Emery side that always play front foot, attacking football.