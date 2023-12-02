“Cannot be ruled out” – Bayern Munich star linked with a stunning move to Liverpool, Klopp knows his strengths

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is attracting interest from a number of top clubs and an exit cannot be ruled out.

That is according to journalist Christian Falk who has claimed that Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel has questioned the player’s position as a number 6.

Falk claims that Barcelona are ‘very interested’ in signing the player while Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of him having been the one to discover and promote him to the Bayern Munich team.

He adds that Jurgen Klopp is also interested in him and knows his strengths that would suit his style of play at Liverpool.

Christian Falk wrote in the Daily Briefing Fact Files:

“It cannot be ruled out that FC Bayern and Kimmich part ways.”

“His contract only runs until 2025. Like Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel has also questioned the player. Both coaches do not see Kimmich as a “holding Six”.

“FC Barcelona is very interested in Kimmich. If he comes onto the market next summer, some clubs in the Premier League will also look at him. Pep Guardiola is considered a big fan of Kimmich after having initially discovered and promoted him in Munich. The City coach appreciates Kimmich’s versatility as he can play in many positions.

“But Jurgen Klopp also knows Kimmich’s strengths, which would suit Liverpool FC well. The poker for Kimmich could soon be open.”

Liverpool underwent a midfield rebuild in the summer bringing in Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo.

They have made an instant impact and have proven to be substantial improvements over players like Jordan Henderson and James Milner, helping them to a terrific start to the season.

However, they still need a top class defensive midfielder in the team, having sold Fabinho to Saudi in the summer.

And Kimmich would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool. Not only can he play in the midfield but can also prove to be a decent cover for Trent at right-back.