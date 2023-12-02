Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Al-Hilal fans troll him with Messi chants

Cristiano Ronaldo being jeered and trolled by fans chanting Lionel Messi’s name has become a common theme, in particular after Messi’s world cup triumph. 

And fans were at it again during Al-Nassr’s game against Al-Hilal earlier today.

As the Portuguese star walked off the pitch, Al-Hilal fans serenaded him Messi chants triggering a response from him.

Acknowledging the chants with a smile, Ronaldo blew a kiss toward the jeering fans before heading into the tunnel.

The league leaders beat Ronaldo’s side 3-0 with ten men. Goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and a double from Aleksandar Mitrovic sealed the win as they went 7 points clear at the top of the table.

 

