Daniel Farke confirms he made right decision to let 21-year-old leave Leeds

Daniel Farke stands by his decision to let Sam Greenwood leave and join Middlesbrough on loan.

Leeds United host Michael Carrick’s Boro on Saturday afternoon, but Greenwood, 21, is ineligible to face his parent club.

And Farke, who believes the 21-year-old is one of the best free-kick takers he has ever worked with, is delighted the young striker won’t be popping up with any goals today.

“We are happy that he is progressing in the right way, when you send someone out on loan either he comes back or he increases his value and I think it was the right decision to send him out. He is a young player with a lot of potential,” the German told reporters.

“He is one of the best set piece takers I have worked with. Even in our squad he would be second to none but you have to make sure you play day in and day out as a young player.

“He was also a bit unlucky with his injury and we have Summerville, James, Piroe, Rutter, Gnonto, it would be difficult for him to get game time, he is now on the right way to play day in day out.

“There are no regrets and he has good chances to look back on a really good loan and the main topic is that he won’t score against us and this won’t happen. No regrets.”