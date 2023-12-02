West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has announced he has put his Marylebone house up for sale.

After buying the property in 2015 for £27 million and spending nearly £50 million on renovations, the Hammers’ owner hopes to pocket a whopping £75 million from its eventual sale.

Confirming the news, Sullivan, who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, said: “It was run down and tired when I bought it.

“(The goal was) to turn it from a hodgepodge of rooms and flats into what it was built to be – the finest home in London.”

Hammers fans would prefer it if the money acquired could be spent on signing a new striker but unfortunately, they’ll just have to make do with inflation, rising ticket prices and unprecedented levels of societal unrest.