England discover tricky group stage opponents for Euro 2024

England have discovered who they will face in the group stage of next year’s European Championship.

After a disappointing World Cup last year, England will be hoping that their current squad of players will be good enough to go all the way at Euro 2024.

For good reason, with young stars like Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka going through a great run of form, they are being hailed as some of the best players in the world at the moment.

Not to mention Harry Kane who has taken the Bundesliga by storm since his move to Bayern Munich, scoring 22 goals in just 18 appearances.

But as we know already, so much of an international tournament depends on the luck of the draw and Gareth Southgate will be quietly confident after discovering his group-stage opponents.

The Three Lions have been drawn into Group C along with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia.

Group C is complete ✔️ What do you reckon, #ThreeLions fans? pic.twitter.com/BLVZoQvPOs — England (@England) December 2, 2023

If Wales do make it through the playoffs and qualify for the tournament, they will be welcomed into a group with both France and the Netherlands.