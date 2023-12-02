Erik Ten Hag admits Man United midfielder needs more game-time

Erik Ten Hag has admitted Donny van de Beek needs more game-time if he is to revive his career.

The Dutch midfielder has barely featured since his £39 million move from Ajax in 2020 (Sky Sports).

Starting in just 11 Premier League games since he joined the club, van de Beek, 26, has massively failed to live up to the hype that saw him also linked with Real Madrid before joining the Red Devils.

And with his career now stagnating, van de Beek, by his own admission during a recent interview with De Telegraaf, hinted a January exit could be on the cards.

“I have to start playing matches very soon, if not at Manchester United, then at another club. I think this is a healthy ambition,” he said.

Now in response to the midfielder’s comments, Ten Hag has agreed that regular playing time is needed if the 26-year-old is to get back to his best.

“I can see he has to play for his career and for everything,” the United boss told reporters ahead of this weekend’s trip to Newcastle, as quoted by Daily Mail.

Juventus have been linked with a double January deal to sign both van de Beek and Jadon Sancho (TeamTalk).