Euro giants to hold talks with Man Utd for 23-year-old, contact with player’s camp underway

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could leave the club during the January transfer window.

Juventus are keen on signing the 23-year-old winger and they are currently in talks with the player’s representatives. They could look to sign the player on loan during the January window and they are ready to include a buy option in the deal.

As per Rudy Galetti, a new round of discussions between the two clubs will take place soon and it remains to be seen whether they can find a solution quickly.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour with Erik ten Hag and he needs to leave Manchester United in order to play regularly. He was regarded as a world-class prospect during his time in Germany and Sancho could be a key player for Juventus if he regains his confidence and form.

Manchester United paid a substantial amount of money for him, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford. If he manages to impress during his loan spell at Juventus, Manchester United might be able to sell him for a decent fee in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement soon. The opportunity to play for the Italian giants could be an exciting option for Sancho who wants to get his career back on track.

He will look to establish himself as a starter for the England national team ahead of the European Championships. If Juventus can provide him with gametime assurances, it could be the ideal move for him right now.

