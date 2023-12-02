Exclusive: ‘I still expect’ – Man City and Man United deals to happen in January says Romano

Both Man United and Man City are expected to be busy in the January transfer window, though it would appear for differing reasons.

The chasm between the near neighbours has grown to such an extent nowadays that they’re shopping in a different market place to each other.

Erik ten Hag is continuing with his fire-fighting mission at Old Trafford, whilst Pep Guardiola can just sit back and tinker in one or two areas.

Pep remains under pressure to deliver yes, but it’s a completely different kind of pressure to that which ten Hag is experiencing.

Much of that will be down to the standard of player that’s being bought by either club too.

You’d be hard pressed to find any United fan who will say that the summer signings made by the Dutchman have been a success. Indeed, they’re closer to being abject failures at this point.

City can spend the first third of the season without talisman Kevin De Bruyne and still be in amongst it at the top of the table.

Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, believes that both clubs will be pushing through at least one deal each once 2024 arrives.

‘It’s still early guys… nothing imminent, I don’t want to invent stories as it’s not my style,’ he wrote.

‘I still expect Kalvin Phillips to leave Man City for example, same for Sancho at United, and PSG want to sign Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians as a big target for the future.’

Sancho’s exit is no surprise and will arguably be best all round for Man United, and Phillips will hope to resurrect his career before Euro 2024, the great shame being that he couldn’t do so at City where it’s believed he’s perfectly settled.