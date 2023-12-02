Exclusive: Man United and Newcastle amongst many clubs looking at Bundesliga hot-shot

When the best players on the continent become available, particularly at a bargain price, Man United and Newcastle will clearly be amongst the pack wanting to be appraised of all the details.

As the January transfer window appears over the horizon, so the future of Stuttgart’s free-scoring Serhou Guirassy becomes a topic of conversation once more.

With 15 league goals so far this season, per WhoScored, the player remains one of the hottest striking properties on the market.

Where his current club are likely to lose out, however, isn’t just on the pitch.

As Fabrizio Romano notes in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, interested clubs could save themselves a pretty penny this winter.

‘Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy also has a release clause in his contract, and it’s super cheap at just €17.5m. He’s scoring lots of goals in the Bundesliga and he’s available in the January transfer window,’ the transfer guru wrote.

‘I told you last month about this clause and many clubs – in Germany, in Italy, in England and in different countries – are considering this deal. We’ve heard rumours about Manchester United and Newcastle and both have asked for information about Guirassy.

‘[…] Guirassy, for that money, could be a very interesting opportunity.’

There are clear reasons why both the Magpies and the Red Devils would be interested in acquiring Guirassy aside from the favourable financial terms.

He is in the form of his life and a guarantee of goals in as much as a striker can be. At present he’s hit that sweet spot where everything just ‘works.’

There’s sure to be a bun fight for his services too, and Stuttgart may well seek to take advantage of the situation by selling him to the highest bidder.

