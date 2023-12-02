Exclusive: ‘Nothing will happen’ – Romano convinced that Bayern ace will resist Madrid overtures

There’s not too long for clubs across Europe to wait until the January transfer window opens for business.

Mid-season transfers are often difficult in the sense that players moving on will be expected to hit the heights with their new clubs immediately, in order to propel them towards success.

Those types of situations are particularly acute for strikers as it’s their goals invariably which help to win matches.

Of course players in all positions can be targeted, especially if a club has a particular need.

Take Real Madrid for example. It’s clear that they’re not happy with their left-back options, and to that end, the courting of Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is understandable.

The Bavarians are destined for disappointment, however, at least as far as a January switch is concerned.

‘In January nothing will happen,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

‘In the summer, in case Davies won’t sign a new deal at Bayern, his exit is a possibility with Real Madrid, who really appreciate him, still among the clubs interested. But he definitely won’t leave in January.’

The summer window offers an altogether different perspective and from Davies’ point of view, much is likely to rest on the terms of any new contract that Bayern will offer him.

Given that it’s expected that Kylian Mbappe will be joining Los Blancos in the summer to play alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vini Jr., Real could arguably lay claim to having the best squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Alphonso Davies might find a move too difficult to turn down at that point.