Exclusive: Support for Onana, Guirassy in demand and more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

—

Support for Onana but the mistakes must stop

In his press conference for the Newcastle game, Erik ten Hag sought to once again support André Onana.

He mentioned Onana’s expected stats. That they would make him the second best goalkeeper in the Premier League, and that’s the point, though he did also accept that the Cameroonian isn’t undroppable. For sure Onana has completely different potential and value compared to what we’ve seen so far.

Ten Hag’s public comments are also similar to what I’m hearing. That he and his coaching staff still intend to trust Onana and give him the opportunity to show his quality once again and to react after the horrible Champions League night.

It’s important to clarify that everyone is protecting and supporting him at the moment and the vision is still the same, but obviously the club want the situation to change.

He hasn’t had an easy beginning of the season for Man United, but I think he’s a very good goalkeeper. He just needs to adapt to his new team and new defence.

Inter’s defence were playing always in the same style and protecting him way more than he is now. He needs to take things step by step but Onana remains a great goalkeeper.

Man United and Newcastle appreciate Guirassy

Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy also has a release clause in his contract, and it’s super cheap at just €17.5m. He’s scoring lots of goals in the Bundesliga and he’s available in the January transfer window.

I told you last month about this clause and many clubs – in Germany, in Italy, in England and in different countries – are considering this deal. We’ve heard rumours about Manchester United and Newcastle and both have asked for information about Guirassy.

He’s not the only option for Man United, and they’ve spoken to different agents to consider the opportunities available on the market. We know that Timo Werner potentially could be available and there have been many other conversations, but the club are waiting to have the new director and people in charge in place before making decisions in the January transfer window.

Guirassy, for that money, could be a very interesting opportunity.

Newcastle vs Man United is also one of the games of this Premier League weekend. You know I don’t like match predictions guys, it’s not my job 🙂 but this one could be a draw and I see a very open game.

Both teams will be tired but both will need points, and it will be a funny game in my opinion. Harry Maguire won’t have an easy time against Alexander Isak but I’m also curious to see if Alejandro Garnacho will keep going at the top level he’s shown in the last two games.

Low release clause means many clubs are still tracking Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong has scored five goals and distributed seven assists at the start of what’s turning into a great season for him and for Bayer Leverkusen.

His contract does have a release clause of €40m with favourable payment terms, so there is a real opportunity for clubs to acquire this right-back. He’s doing very well and many clubs already have him in their sights.

This is why, from what I’m hearing, a move in the summer transfer window is very likely. It’s also important to say that the release clause is not valid in January, only in the summer.

Arsenal have been tracking him for a long time, the same with Bayern, and both clubs are very well informed on the situation. Barcelona, before signing Joao Cancelo, had also been tracking Frimpong but are now very happy with their current set-up.

Keep an eye on this one because this release clause could make this really interesting.

In other news…

Alphonso Davies – In January nothing will happen. In the summer, in case Davies won’t sign a new deal at Bayern, his exit is a possibility with Real Madrid, who really appreciate him, still among the clubs interested. But he definitely won’t leave in January.

Endrick – I think like Vini Jr. and Rodrygo, Endrick will need time. It’s absolutely normal. He’s very young and Real Madrid are a super big club which means big pressure on players. Real are very smart in terms of waiting for players to blossom and protecting them. Endrick is a top top talent, but he will need time.

Paolo Maldini – Paolo Maldini is AC Milan, he’s a real legend. So, for sure, his recent interview hurts the club and the fans. It was a strong interview from Paolo and he wanted to clarify his position after being fired out of nowhere last summer. Milan have a new structure, new people in charge and they will keep going about their business in their own way. This won’t change. I don’t think the players will be affected by that, but for sure Maldini is unhappy.

Transfer Window – It’s still early guys… nothing imminent, I don’t want to invent stories as it’s not my style 🙂 I still expect Kalvin Phillips to leave Man City for example, same for Sancho at United, and PSG want to sign Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians as a big target for the future.