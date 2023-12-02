Jermaine Jenas was not impressed by Marcus Rashford’s first-half performance against Newcastle on Saturday.

Although the scoreboard only reads 1-0, Manchester United were well and truly played off the park by Eddie Howe’s side.

Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock in the second half after burying a pinpoint Kieran Trippier cross to send St. James’ Park into bedlam.

But it was in the first half where the home side played their best football and Erik ten Hag’s side their worst.

Speaking at the interval, Jenas highlighted Rashford in particular for his ‘shocking’ display.

“I think it was poor, I think his body language was shocking throughout the game, I really do,” Jenas told TNT Sports via the Manchester Evening News.

“I think he is sending a message to his manager almost like ‘I don’t want to play out here’.

The English winger was substituted off on the hour mark with Antony coming on to play in his more natural position out on the right-hand side.

But similar to Rashford, he did not get much change out of Timo Livramento who was extremely impressive on the night.

If Brighton goes on to beat Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, they will leapfrog the Red Devils and push them down into 8th place.