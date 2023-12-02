“Games aren’t played on paper” – Gareth Southgate issues warning after Euro 2024 draw

The England manager wasn’t getting carried away with England’s Euro 2024 group-stage opponents after the draw on Saturday.

The Three Lions will travel to next year’s summer tournament with lofty ambitions of potentially going all the way.

England has never won the tournament but came mightily close in 2020 when a dramatic penalty shoot-out loss in the final handed Italy the trophy.

But with the current crop of players including some genuine world-class talents they will be confident of their chances.

Even more so now that they have been handed a relatively easy draw with Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia making up the rest of their group.

When asked about the run-in, Gareth Southgate warned not to get overly complacent.

‘Well I’ve stood here after quite a few draws and you always feel the same way,’ he told the BBC.

‘You look at Serbia with a centre-forward like [Aleksandar] Mitrovic and you have to be very careful about assuming things when you see these draws, that’s for certain.’

Although their opponents aren’t easy tests by any stretch of the imagination, England will be happy that they avoided drawing some of the bigger names.

Group B is undoubtedly the most difficult containing Croatia, Italy and Spain.