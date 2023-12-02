Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappé in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old French international could leave PSG in the coming months but Florian Plettenberg believes that Liverpool are not pushing to sign the French international yet. Real Madrid remains the most realistic destination for the player and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants decide to sign him at the end of the season.

Liverpool have been linked with Mbappé in recent seasons but it would be a very expensive transfer for them. The 24-year-old is likely to command massive wages and Liverpool might not be keen on breaking their wage structure for him.

That said, Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and they will need to replace the Egyptian adequately if he leaves the club in the coming months. Mbappe has already established himself as a world-class player and he could prove to be a quality alternative.

The Frenchman has 17 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions this season and he could improve Liverpool going forward. The 24-year-old is capable of operating anywhere across the front three and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

Mbappé has won major trophies like the World Cup with this country and the opportunity to compete in the Premier League could be an exciting option for him. If Real Madrid do not pursue him at the end of the season, the player might be attracted to a move to English football.