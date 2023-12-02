Jurgen Klopp hails Fulham star as ‘one of the greatest’ to ever play in the Premier League

The Liverpool manager was full of praise for Fulham ahead of their early Sunday afternoon clash at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his side can keep pace with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League after their deserved 2-1 win against Wolves on Saturday.

Although Marco Silva’s side currently sit 14th in the table, they are also coming off the back of a hard-fought win against Gary O’Neils last weekend at Craven Cottage.

Many are considering this as an easy three points for the Reds, but Klopp certainly isn’t as he heaped praise onto Silva and his ‘very good football team.’

When naming Fulham players who have stood out this season, the Liverpool manager gave a special mention to Willian, who he claims is one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

‘With [Raul] Jimenez up front, [Carlos] Vinicius, and then one of the greatest, the little curly one [Willian], one of the greatest the Premier League ever saw, who is still going and going and going and [Andreas] Pereira.’ he said via Mail Sport.

The Brazilian winger has been phenomenal this year as he seeks to add to the incredible legacy that he forged during previous years at Chelsea.

Many questioned his move to Fulham after his rather underwhelming period at Arsenal but he has surprised everyone and will be looking to add to his goal tally tomorrow.