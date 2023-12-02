Liverpool make enquiry about signing Manchester City outcast

Liverpool have reportedly become the latest club to express an interest in signing Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Reds have joined a long line of clubs queuing up to offer the English midfielder an escape from his Etihad nightmare.

Despite joining the Cityzens just 18 months ago, Phillips, 27, has struggled for game time; starting in just four Premier League games under Pep Guardiola.

And ahead of next summer’s European Championship, the midfielder, by his own admission, knows he needs more minutes if he is to remain part of Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Therefore, a mid-season Etihad exit for Phillips is very much on the cards, and although Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are viewed as frontrunners to sign him as cover for the suspended Sandro Tonali, other clubs, including Liverpool, remain in the hunt.

It has been noted that Liverpool have ‘recently made enquiries’ about the possibility of signing the 27-year-old.

In addition to Newcastle and Liverpool, other English sides to have also made enquiries are Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on offering the midfielder a route out of England, should he fancy taking on a new challenge in Europe.