Man City set to agree terms with 20-year-old international ace despite Dortmund interest

Despite the apparent interest of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, Man City appear set to secure the future of a highly-rated 20-year-old international star.

Pep Guardiola has his side playing at an optimum level again, and without really getting out of second gear, they’re ominously on the shoulders of Premier League leaders, Arsenal, ready to pounce as soon as an opportunity presents itself.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that talisman, Kevin De Bruyne, hasn’t had a part to play in the successes of the current campaign as yet, and after winning the treble motivation levels might not have been as expected.

Guardiola has ensured that no one is talking about either as an excuse for not performing because, one or two results aside, nothing has changed.

City are still the juggernaut that everyone has to beat if they want to land the English top-flight title.

It’s also worth pondering that if the club are able to buy well in the January transfer window, it potentially takes them up another level again, to a rarified atmosphere that only they inhabit.

When Guardiola gets them on one of their epic winning runs, they’re simply a joy to behold and there’s no stopping them.

Oscar Bobb, who has been with the club for four years, is now set to pen a new deal according to 90Min.

The outlet note that they expect his extension to be signed and sealed shortly, ensuring the Norwegian international can continue his development alongside countryman, Erling Haaland.