Manchester United were left affected by severe weather ahead of the Newcastle game

Manchester United faced unexpected travel disruptions due to severe weather conditions, impacting their journey to face Newcastle.

The team’s planned flight to Newcastle was grounded on Saturday due to heavy snowfall in Manchester which disrupted services at the airport.

Erik ten Hag’s side were forced to make alternate travel plans and ended up travelling by coach instead.

Two coaches and a three hour journey later, they arrived for the important game at St James Park.

The long journey could have an impact on their performance but United will need to be at their very best if they want to beat Newcastle.

The Magpies are a strong side under Eddie Howe and currently sit 7th in the table, just one point behind Manchester United.

United had yet another disappointing European outing in the midweek as they drew 3-3 to Galatasaray in a game that was marred by Andre Onana’s mistakes.

There were rumours that the goalkeeper could be dropped for the game today but the manager has named him in the starting XI.

A win for Newcastle will see them overtake Manchester United.