Mikel Arteta provides injury update on star player after Wolves clash

The Arsenal manager has revealed the extent of Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury after the Japanese international came off on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners went four points clear at the top of the Premier League after a 2-1 win against Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

Although the scoreline indicates it was a competitive game, it slightly flatters the visiting sides’ performance and devalues Arsenal’s.

Mikel Arteta’s men took the lead after just six minutes when Bukayo Saka poked the ball past Jose Sa after an intricate piece of play at the edge of the area.

Martin Odegaard then doubled their lead with a patented finish into the bottom corner to finish off a sweeping team move.

Arsenal went on to dominate the rest of proceedings but Wolves pulled a goal back late on after Matheus Cunha pounced onto an Oleksandr Zinchenko mistake.

But after dropping deep and shutting up shop, the home side were able to hold out for a win and maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League.

Arteta was left with an injury headache however, with defender Tomiyasu being forced off in the second half.

The Spanish manager was asked for an update on the Japan international’s fitness after the game.

‘He was feeling a bit uncomfortable so we had to take him out.’ he said via the Metro.

‘I don’t know, he felt something, I don’t know if it was fatigue, we decided to change straight away with him, we didn’t want to take any risk. Let’s assess how he is.’