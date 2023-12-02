Newcastle United have been linked with the move for Kalvin Phillips and they are likely to push for a January transfer.

The Magpies are looking to bring in a quality alternative to Sandro Tonali who has been banned for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal.

A report from 90 Min claims that Newcastle are now looking to intensify their efforts to sign Phillips in the coming weeks. The Manchester City player has struggled for regular game time and the opportunity to move to Newcastle could be an attractive option for him.

The 27-year-old will want to play regularly at this stage of his career and he is unlikely to get those opportunities at Manchester City. The report claims that clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the player as well and they have made enquiries regarding a potential move.

However, Newcastle are an appealing option to the 27-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can win the race for his signature.

Phillips has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Leeds United and he could be the ideal acquisition for Newcastle. Similarly, Liverpool need to bring in a quality, defensive midfielder as well and Phillips fits the profile. He knows what it takes to play in a high-intensity attacking system having worked under Marcelo Bielsa and he is tailor-made for Liverpool.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, the North London outfit need to add more depth in the middle of the park. They have been overly dependent on Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with an exit from the club and Phillips could be the ideal replacement for the Denmark international.