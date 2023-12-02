Daniel Farke and his backroom team at Leeds United certainly have a few more decisions to make with regards to playing staff come the January transfer window.

The all whites have settled into a good rhythm under the German after an unsettling start which saw a huge number of transfer deals needing to be done in order that new owners, 49ers Enterprises, could start to get the club on an even keel after relegation.

Promotion at the first opportunity still isn’t out of the question for Farke, despite the fact that Leeds are seven points away from the automatic promotion slots at this stage.

Catching Ipswich Town and Leicester City will undoubtedly be what’s driving the first-team forward at present, and it’s that type of motivation that can fuel their push up the table.

One player that hasn’t really been part of their efforts this season is Charlie Cresswell, and whilst the all whites could earn from his sale, former Leeds keeper, Paul Robinson, doesn’t believe that Farke will authorise a sale.

“I think he had a good loan spell last season at Millwall that gave him some really good first-team experience. He’s a talented player, a really talented young player who will be playing in the Leeds first team at some point in the future,” he said to MOT Leeds News.

“Whether the manager deems that to fit in the near-future or not is yet to be seen [but] with the injury to Pascal Struijk there’s no way he’s going to let players leave in January. He’s not going to let players leave that are good to him, that are useful to him.

“You look at the squad, the size of the squad, the bench, they’re a strong squad. Why would you weaken that? Unless you’re going to bring players in there’s no reason to let players go in January, especially players like Charlie Cresswell when you’ve got injuries in the squad.”

Whether Cresswell will be able to force his way into Farke’s thoughts in the second half of what’s an incredibly important season for the club is another question entirely.