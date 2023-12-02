Photo: Man United vandals deface poster of Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United FC
Posted by

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe were in any doubt as to the depth of feeling behind him getting into bed with the Glazer family, Man United supporters have put him right.

Before he’s even set foot inside Old Trafford, vandals have defaced a poster of him which is believed to have been put up in the city centre.

More Stories / Latest News
Erik Ten Hag admits Man United midfielder needs more game-time
Barcelona out of Nico Williams race but new release clause could pique Villa interest
Man City set to agree terms with 20-year-old international ace despite Dortmund interest

It mirrors the Carlos Tevez ‘Welcome to Manchester’ poster from years ago, and the GlazerOutStickers X account appears to have taken responsibility for plastering a handful of ‘Love United, Hate Glazer’ stickers on the poster.

The fans have also defaced it with the words ‘Full sale only’ and ‘Glazers out’ in black marker pen, as well as changing the word sportswashing to greenwashing.

Sir Jim clearly faces a battle ahead to get the Old Trafford faithful onside.

More Stories Avram Glazer Glazer Family Joel Glazer Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.