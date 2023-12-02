Photo: Man United vandals deface poster of Sir Jim Ratcliffe

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe were in any doubt as to the depth of feeling behind him getting into bed with the Glazer family, Man United supporters have put him right.

Before he’s even set foot inside Old Trafford, vandals have defaced a poster of him which is believed to have been put up in the city centre.

It mirrors the Carlos Tevez ‘Welcome to Manchester’ poster from years ago, and the GlazerOutStickers X account appears to have taken responsibility for plastering a handful of ‘Love United, Hate Glazer’ stickers on the poster.

The fans have also defaced it with the words ‘Full sale only’ and ‘Glazers out’ in black marker pen, as well as changing the word sportswashing to greenwashing.

Sir Jim clearly faces a battle ahead to get the Old Trafford faithful onside.