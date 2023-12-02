Prankster plays porn noises on speaker during live Euro 2024 draws

During the live Euro 2024 draws, an unexpected disruption left viewers stunned as explicit sex noises blared over the speakers.

The prank, lasting a bewildering ten minutes, caught both presenters and audiences off guard.

Despite attempts by the presenters to maintain composure and proceed with the draw, they could not help but crack a smile even amid the professional setting.

Someone is playing sex noises at the Euro 2024 draw????? #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/f7hzqT1kSF — Ryy (@AFC_Ryy) December 2, 2023

This is not the first time this has happened. The Youtube prankster Daniel Jarvis (Jarvo69) who claimed responsibility for this, previously caused chaos during the BBC coverage of the Wolves vs. Liverpool game earlier this year, interrupting Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer’s conversation with similar explicit noises.