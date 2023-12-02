Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is currently on loan at Spanish club Barcelona.

The 29-year-old fell down the pecking order at the Premier League club and he had to leave in search of regular playing time. A report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t SportWitness) claims that the player does not wish to return to Manchester City at the end of the season and he does not wish to play under Pep Guardiola.

The Portuguese international has prioritised staying at Barcelona beyond this season and the Spanish giants are hoping to sign him permanently as well. Initially, there were expectations that Barcelona would move for the player at the end of the season but they are now ready to bring the move forward.

It remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a transfer with Manchester City in January.

Cancelo has been a useful player for the Spanish club and signing him for a reasonable price could prove to be a good investment. The defender does not have a future at Manchester City and the Premier League club would do well to secure a permanent exit for him. It would give them the funds to invest in the other areas of the squad as well.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese international is at the peak of his powers and he will hope to win major trophies with Barcelona in the coming seasons. He was a success for Manchester City in the Premier League and the English champions should look to go separate ways now.