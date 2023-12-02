According to Tottenham expert Alasdair Gold, Richarlison could make the bench for the game against Manchester City on Sunday.

Following a pelvic surgery that kept him sidelined post the Chelsea game due to an ongoing health concern, the 26-year-old forward has been on the road to recovery.

Although the surgery was successful, an extended period of rest and rehabilitation was required, ruling him out for several weeks.

It was reported earlier this week that he is expected to return by Christmas and the club received a boost yesterday when he was pictured training on the grass for the first time since his surgery.

And now, Gold has claimed that if the Brazilian completes Saturday’s training session without setbacks, he could find himself included on the bench against City.

Gold wrote (via Football London):

“Richarlison was expected to return to training on Saturday so could be a late contender to take a place on the bench if he comes through the session without any issues after his recovery from groin surgery.”

Should Richarlison make the squad, it would serve as a significant boost for Ange, offering a valuable attacking option from the bench alongside Veliz.