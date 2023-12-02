Ruben Neves has ruled out a January move to Newcastle United.

The Portuguese midfielder, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal from Wolves in the summer, has been linked with a surprise return to the Premier League just six months after moving to the Middle East.

In need of a replacement for midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has been suspended for 10 months following illegal betting activity, Eddie Howe is thought to have highlighted Neves, 26, as his ideal mid-season target.

And following a recent vote that saw the majority of Premier League clubs agree to the same ownership groups trading players between teams, there was hope, as well as expectation, that the Magpies, bankrolled by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) could finalise a loan deal for Neves.

However, speaking in a recent interview, the 26-year-old Portugal international has killed any suggestions he could be heading for a return to England.

“I don’t go,” he told BBC Sport.

“I think that’s rumours because of the owner of the clubs of course, and because I’ve played in England as well.

“There was Newcastle interest before I came here but I’m really happy here, my family’s really happy, so I’m having a great time.”

Since joining Al-Hilal, Neves, who has two-and-a-half-years left on his reported £300,000-per week contract, has scored two goals and registered three assists in 19 games in all competitions.