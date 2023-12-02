Eric Dier reportedly prefers moving to a club playing abroad.

That’s according to a recent report from talkSPORT, who claims the Spurs centre-back would welcome a return to Portugal.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Dier, 29, is set to leave Spurs a decade after joining.

And although the 29-year-old was offered to rival Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window, failure to secure a move has left him to see out the remainder of his deal in London.

However, free to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of England from January, Dier is thought to be keen on returning to Sporting Lisbon — the club whose youth academy he came through before moving to Spurs.

Whether or not the 19-time Portuguese champions want to bring their ex-defender back to the Jose Alvalade Stadium remains to be seen but with Dier a player of vast experience, as well one that is soon-to-be available on a free transfer, there are certainly worse options on the market.

During his 10 years at Spurs, Dier, who has represented England on 49 occasions, has directly contributed to 25 goals in 362 games in all competitions.