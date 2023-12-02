Title winner will be allowed to join Newcastle though he prefers Arsenal

Newcastle United are frontrunners to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City in January.

In desperate need of a replacement for Sandro Tonali after the Italian playmaker was found guilty of illegal betting activity while playing for AC Milan, Eddie Howe is believed to have identified Phillips as his ideal mid-season target.

The Geordies aren’t alone in pursuit of the out-of-favour City midfielder though. Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are all also in the running.

However, according to recent reports, the former Leeds star has a preference to link up with England teammate Declan Rice at Arsenal.

Nevertheless, with Arsenal quite well stocked in the defensive midfield department, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are not being linked with a January move.

Newcastle and a move to St. James’ Park is very much on the cards though, and with Phillips desperate to remain in Gareth Southgate’s plans for next summer’s Euros, ensuring regular game-time will be at the top of his agenda.