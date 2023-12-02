Tyrell Malacia setback hands reprieve for Man United ace

The footballing Gods have conspired against Tyrell Malacia, with the 24-year-old hit by a set-back during his rehabilitation programme.

As the official Man United website note, the player is now working hard to be back in contention for the new year.

He hasn’t played a single minute for the Red Devils so far this season, and will surely be keen to make up for lost time once he’s been given a clean bill of health.

The delay in his return means that Sergio Reguilon could well be extending his stay from Tottenham past January.

According to talkSPORT, there was a break clause for the winter window in Reguilon’s loan deal, though United may now overlook that on the basis that there is no guarantee that Malacia will return quickly.

Even if he soon gets the all clear from the club’s medical department, he’ll need time to get his fitness back up to the levels required.

With the prospect of sitting on the sidelines at White Hart Lane a very real one for Reguilon, the Spaniard will surely be delighted if his Old Trafford stay is extended, albeit at the expense of one of his team-mates.

He can challenge Luke Shaw and give Erik ten Hag options down the left side.

For ten Hag, he needs as many hands on deck as possible as he tries to salvage something from what’s already been a very disappointing season.