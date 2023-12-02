Unai Emery has barely spoken to 28-year-old Aston Villa player

Unai Emery is not known for being an over-the-top manager who steals the headlines by embracing his players.

However, the Spaniard has reportedly taken a even-further-back approach with one Aston Villa player.

Long-term injury absentee Kortney Hause, who suffered a knee injury nearly one year ago, remains very much out of the Villains’ first-team picture.

And according to a recent report from The Athletic, Emery has barely spoken to the stricken defender with the pair little more than professional acquaintances.