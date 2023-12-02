Victor Osimhen close to agreeing Napoli contract extension

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that the club are in the closing stages of agreeing to a new contract with striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward, who helped fire the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, has been strongly linked with a mammoth transfer away.

Rumoured to be Chelsea’s top striking target, the prolific African appears destined to play in the Premier League, and although there have been some reports a move could materialise in January, according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, a summer exit is more likely.

“Napoli never removed their offer after Osimhen had second thoughts,” Jacobs posted on X.

[morestories latest

“Situation remains in Osimhen’s hands & any extension will still allow for a 2024 exit.”

And confirming the potential extension’s current status, De Laurentiis, who spoke recently about the saga, said: “We’re at the signing stage that was pending since the summer.”

A contract extension would serve as a blow to Chelsea, who would have been hoping to keep the striker’s transfer fee as low as possible.

Nevertheless, regardless of when Osimhen decides is the right time to leave Napoli, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly will be expected to cough up what could be another British record fee.

During his three years in Naples, Osimhen, who signed from Lille in 2020, has scored 65 goals in 113 games in all competitions.