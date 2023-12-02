Video: Dwight McNeil with a fantastic finish to give Everton an important lead vs Nottingham Forest

Everton have finally broken the deadlock thanks to a stunning left-footed finish from Dwight McNeil.

The goal came from a brilliant a one-two between Harrison and Gueye on the right-hand side. Harrison received the ball inside the box on the return and clipped it across into the penalty area.

Bento could not reach to it but it finds McNeil at the back post who takes one touch to take the ball out of his feet before firing it into the top corner. Fantastic finish!

Watch the goal below: