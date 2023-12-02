Video: Erik ten Hag spotted having an heated argument with Manchester United player during Newcastle defeat

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was spotted having an heated argument with one of his players during the defeat at St. James Park,

Newcastle were utterly dominant against the Red Devils and the 1-0 score-line does reflect their performance.

And during the first half Erik ten Hag was spotted in a heated argument with Anthony Martial. Martial could be seen near the half-way line waving his arms as the manager had a go at him.

Watch the incident below:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Wan-Bissaka falls asleep as Gordon finishes off a brilliant move to give Newcastle the lead
“Cannot be ruled out” – Bayern Munich star linked with a stunning move to Liverpool, Klopp knows his strengths
“Could be a late contender ” – 26-year-old could make the bench for Tottenham against Manchester City

This could perhaps mark the end of Martial’s rather disappointing Manchester United career.

Erik ten Hag has a track record of banishing players he has had spats with, Ronaldo and Sancho being two examples. Could Martial be next?

More Stories Anthony Martial Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.