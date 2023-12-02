Video: Erik ten Hag spotted having an heated argument with Manchester United player during Newcastle defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was spotted having an heated argument with one of his players during the defeat at St. James Park,

Newcastle were utterly dominant against the Red Devils and the 1-0 score-line does reflect their performance.

And during the first half Erik ten Hag was spotted in a heated argument with Anthony Martial. Martial could be seen near the half-way line waving his arms as the manager had a go at him.

Watch the incident below:

Anthony Martial is yet to complete a full 90 minutes this season… Erik Ten Hag stormed onto the touchline to berate Martial during the first-half ? pic.twitter.com/yp0t4pLX2w — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 2, 2023

This could perhaps mark the end of Martial’s rather disappointing Manchester United career.

Erik ten Hag has a track record of banishing players he has had spats with, Ronaldo and Sancho being two examples. Could Martial be next?