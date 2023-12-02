West Ham enquire about signing 23-year-old Burnley ace

The January transfer window is set to be a busy one for West Ham United, who need to beef up their squad in a number of areas.

For a start, the need for a striker with a decent goalscoring record is obvious.

Danny Ings couldn’t get a goal if he tried, and Michail Antonio hasn’t found the net since August 26 away at Brighton according to WhoScored.

It’s only thanks to the goals from the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek that the Hammers have managed to keep pace in the middle of the table, so the new year can’t come soon enough.

Up front is a major concern, however, it’s believed that David Moyes also wants to shore up his defence.

According to talkSPORT, the Hammers have made an enquiry about Burnley’s 23-year-old centre-back, Jordan Beyer.

A player that has represented Germany at all levels from U16 to U21, he is apparently well known to West Ham sporting director, Tim Steidten.

The east Londoners could face competition to land the player as Fulham, Crystal Palace and unnamed Bundesliga clubs are also credited with an interest.

Much is likely to depend on whether Vincent Kompany believes the Clarets can survive without Beyer’s services, and also whether the club earn enough money from any sale for him to be able to reinvest it in some new players who could reinvigorate their season.