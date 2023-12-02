Journalist Dean Jones thinks Said Benrahma could decide to stay at West Ham as he is waiting for David Moyes to get sacked and start new life under another manager at London Stadium.

However, the reliable source believes that the Algerian will have to make a significant choice during the January transfer window since Saudi Arabian teams are interested in his services and are ready to offer big money for him.

“It seems like an obvious link. I’ve been struggling for a while to really be convinced that Benrahma has got a future at West Ham.