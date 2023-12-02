Journalist Dean Jones thinks Said Benrahma could decide to stay at West Ham as he is waiting for David Moyes to get sacked and start new life under another manager at London Stadium.
However, the reliable source believes that the Algerian will have to make a significant choice during the January transfer window since Saudi Arabian teams are interested in his services and are ready to offer big money for him.
“It seems like an obvious link. I’ve been struggling for a while to really be convinced that Benrahma has got a future at West Ham.
“But, then again, if you look at the David Moyes situation right now, if he were to leave West Ham, maybe Benrahma would get a new lease of life.
“I’m sure there is part of him thinking he has got to leave, but there will also be that slight hesitation just in case David Moyes does end up leaving and he has the chance to play under a manager that will perhaps appreciate what he can bring to the team a bit more.
“I think that’ll be the one thing that has him a little bit torn. But, certainly, Saudi Arabia does seem like a proposal coming his way.” – said Jones for GiveMeSport.