10 goals in 13 games this season: Man Utd, Chelsea keen on 24-year-old South American

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly keen on the Porto attacker Evanilson.

A report from Fichajes claims that the two Premier League clubs are keen on the 24-year-old Porto attacker ahead of the January transfer window and they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Evanilson has been outstanding for Porto this season, scoring 10 goals and picking up one assist in 13 appearances across all competitions. He will add goals and cutting edge in the final third for all three clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window but the Denmark international needs more time to adapt to English football and showcase his qualities consistently. Signing another striker should be a priority for the Red Devils in January.

Evanilson could help them improve in the final third and finish the season strongly.

Similarly, Chelsea have struggled to score goals consistently over the past year. They signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal to solve their goalscoring problems, but the 22-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations. Chelsea need to invest in another quality finisher and Evalison certainly fits the profile.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Time for Man United ace to move on says Romano ‘Really, really excited by this boy’- Fabrizio Romano says Man United delighted by Mainoo Exclusive: Mason Greenwood situation has already been evaluated by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

The Brazilian is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League if there is a concrete proposal on the table. Clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United are one of the biggest in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down for any player.

However, the player has a contract with Porto until the summer of 2027 and the Portuguese outfit are unlikely to sanction his departure easily.